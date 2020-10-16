Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone's Fantasy Outlook After Dalvin Cook's Injury

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The groin injury to Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook will no doubt have an immediate impact for plenty of fantasy football leagues with the 2019 Pro Bowler ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks and was out most of the second half.

Cook's absence is a prime opportunity for both Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone to step up in the backfield and earn some more carries for the time being.

Through Week 5, Mattison has 219 rushing yards and a touchdown while Boone has 19 rushing yards on two attempts, both taking place after Cook's injury last week.

Mattison was listed as the No. 2 tailback in Minnesota to open the season. The 22-year-old out of Boise State is in his second season with a Vikings team that drafted him No. 102 overall in 2019, while the 25-year-old Boone is in his third season out of Cincinnati.

ESPN ranked Mattison the No. 46 running back in PPR leagues in its preseason rankings—Boone was not listed in the top 70—and the Vikings believe he could be an X-factor for the club this season.

"When he went in there last year, he did a nice job," Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters during training camp. "I was very impressed with him. I think he's going to be a very good back. Dalvin has helped him quite a bit and so has [Vikings running backs coach] Kennedy Polamalu."

There's one name on the Vikings' depth chart that will stand out to longtime fantasy players but should probably be avoided: Ameer Abdullah.

The former Detroit Lion is fourth on the Vikes' depth chart, and isn't likely to see as many touches, despite his experience. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune's Andrew Krammer, Abdullah is likely to be used mostly on third-downs and in the return game, if he sticks with the team.