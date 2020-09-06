Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Final Race Chart, Finishing Times and Purse

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Authentic outraced Tiz the Law to claim a $1.86 million victory at Churchill Downs in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

While the payday for Authentic's owners more than tripled that of the second-place team, every top-five finisher received a share of the $3 million purse. That total equaled the 2019 race as the highest overall payout in Kentucky Derby history.

Triple Crown hopes are dashed for Tiz the Law, and that's a great disappointment for everyone connected to the horse. Still, the payout for his second-place finish was $600,000.

Mr. Big News, Honor A.P. and Max Player completed the top five. Purse and payout information is from the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Payouts, Results

1. Authentic; $1.86 million

2. Tiz the Law (1 ¼ lengths); $600,000

3. Mr. Big News (3 ¼ lengths); $300,000

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths); $150,000

5. Max Player (7 lengths); $90,000

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10 ¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13 ¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)

16. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

17. King Guillermo (scratched)

18. Thousand Words (scratched)

Baffert Ties Kentucky Derby Record

Even as Tiz the Law deserved the front-runner label, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert had a couple of expected contenders with Thousand Words and Authentic. Shortly before the race, though, that number dropped to one.

Thousand Words reared and flipped in the paddock, which prevented him from running the Derby.

"The good news is that the horse is absolutely fine," veterinarian Kathleen Anderson said, according to Kelly Ward of the Courier Journal. "He did misbehave in the paddock and was scratched (from the race) after he fell over onto his side."

For Baffert, it seemed like yet another setback in a year riddled with them.

Injuries knocked out once-Kentucky Derby contenders Charlatan and Nadal. Thousand Words didn't reach the track Saturday. For good measure, Kentucky Oaks favorite Gamine settled for third Friday. Just one thing after another in 2020.

Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer celebrated his sixth Kentucky Derby win—matching Ben Jones' record for a trainer.

"You can't beat Baffert," Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg said, per Tim Wilkin of the Albany Times Union.

John Velazquez had a little extra motivation while riding Authentic to victory. When Thousand Words reared, assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes broke a bone in his arm. During a post-race interview, Baffert shared his appreciation for Barnes.

"Poor guy, he should be here with me," Baffert said, according to John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times. "I'm so emotional. This has been such a roller coaster. I told John, and I was yelling, 'Do it for Jimmy' the whole way. Unbelievable."

While moving even with Jones at the Kentucky Derby, Baffert extended his record of career Triple Crown wins to 16.

