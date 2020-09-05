Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tiz the Law's 2020 Triple Crown bid came to a surprising end at Churchill Downs as Authentic defeated the favorite to claim the roses in the 146th running of horse racing's biggest event.

This year's derby was delayed for the first time since 1945. The race was moved from its traditional May date to September but that didn't detract from the excitement once post time came around. With the Belmont Stakes already under his belt Tiz the Law came in as the odds-on favorite (4-5).

It wasn't meant to be, though. Breaking right beside the eventual winner Authentic broke from the 18th gate and immediately moved to the inside where he took the lead. In the early going it was Ny Traffic and Storm the Court who were keeping the pace while Tiz the Law waited to break late.

That strategy would ultimately not pay off as it turned out Authentic had what it took to go beyond nine furlongs all along.

Here's a look at the highlights and video replay of the historic Run for the Roses:

2020 Kentucky Derby Order of Finish

1. Authentic

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths)

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths)

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths)

5. Max Player (7 lengths)

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)



16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Reaction

The Derby is always host to some drama and it started before the race this year. Bob Baffert's evening eventually got a lot better but it got off to a rough start. His other entrant in the race—Thousand Words—was a late scratch as he reared and fell over in the paddock.

Much of the reaction was focused on Baffert who added some impressive marks to his resume. His sixth win ties him for most Derby wins of all-time. His last Churchill Downs win came with Justify in 2018. That colt went on to win the Triple Crown, an accomplishment that Authentic won't be able to duplicate.

Baffert hasn't just dominated at Churchill Downs. He now has 16 wins in the Triple Crown races, giving him the record for all three races combined:

The numbers obviously speak for themselves but given the build up to this race and the maturation process that Authentic went through throughout this campaign there's a case to be made this is one of the best jobs Baffert has done preparing a horse for the big race:

For all the talk about Tiz the Law's magnificent Belmont performance, Authentic's win at Churchill Downs was impressive in its own right, as noted by Daily Racing Form.

Baffert was quick to give jockey John Velasquez credit for his trip with the winner. He rode his horse well and kept him in position to win the race throughout while leaving enough gas in the tank to outrun the favorite down the stretch.

This was Velasquez's third Derby win in his career. He won the race in 2011 on Animal Kingdom and 2017 aboard Always Dreaming.

Tiz the Law's loss is a prime example of just how unpredictable thoroughbreds can be. After a dominant campaign as a three-year-old he simply got outran down the stretch. Trainer Barclay Tagg had nothing but respect for his fellow trainer after losing a heartbreaker:

Unfortunately those hoping to see a rematch between the Belmont and Derby winners at the Preakness could be disappointed. Tagg also intimated that he doesn't want to see his colt running again in October in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Mr. Big News was the horse who destroyed a lot of box plays. The 46-1 longshot was an afterthought in most pre-race coverage but ran a strong race and finished well when early pacesetters like Ny Traffic and Storm the Court were falling toward the pack.

Now the racing calendar will shift its focus to a late Preakness on October 3rd. The shortest of the Triple Crown races obviously loses some interest with no shot at a Triple Crown winner but as this race showed the unpredictability of racing will be alive and well when the horses take off in Maryland.

Even if Tiz the Law's connections decide to let him sit out and wait for the Breeder's Cup in November it will still be interesting to potentially see Authentic try to take two out of three and win another huge stakes race.