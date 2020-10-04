    Nick Chubb Ruled out for Rest of Browns vs. Cowboys After Suffering Knee Injury

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 4, 2020

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is assisted off the field by staff after suffering an unknown injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and will not return.  

    Chubb was ruled out during halftime of the contest, with the Browns holding a 31-14 lead. The running back suffered the injury after having his leg rolled up on. He walked off under his own power and headed to the locker room, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Chubb entered the 2020 season after a solid sophomore campaign in which the Georgia alum rushed for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns on 298 attempts. 

    The 24-year-old entered Sunday with 292 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 51 carries to begin his third year in the NFL.

    With the Browns still searching for their first winning season since 2007, and their first playoff berth since 2002, the tailback was expected to play a large role in helping the club return to prominence. Even as the team took a step back overall with a 6-10 finish in 2019 after going 7-8-1 a year earlier, Chubb's consistent development in the run game provided the franchise with one of the bright spots of the season. 

    Chubb's offensive usage has dipped a bit as Cleveland has increased the carry percentage of Kareem Hunt, who has five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown at the half.

    Now that Chubb is on the sidelines, Cleveland will continue to lean on Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, who has five carries and 52 yards of his own, in the running game.   

