Kentucky Derby 2020: Video Highlights, Payouts and Churchill Downs Results

Authentic broke slowly from the gate, recovered quickly and stormed to a thrilling upset at the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Though the Bob Baffert-trained horse held the third-best odds in the 146th Run for the Roses, Tiz the Law entered as the clear favorite. Authentic trailed the Belmont Stakes winner in the early stages but took the lead by the clubhouse turn.

And from there, he never relinquished control.

Authentic and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez held off Tiz the Law down the stretch of the 1¼-mile track at Churchill Downs to earn a spectacular win by 1¼ lengths.

Mr. Big News and Honor A. P. finished behind Authentic and Tiz the Law in third and fourth place, respectively.

Payouts and Results

1. Authentic; $1.86 million

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths); $600,000

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths); $300,000

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths); $150,000

5. Max Player (7 lengths); $90,000

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)

16. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

17. King Guillermo (scratched)

18. Thousand Words (scratched)

Payouts via Kentucky Derby.

Race Reaction

Immediately out of the gate, Authentic trailed about half of the field. But he quickly moved up front to set the pace.

"Once he got to the turn, he settled well," Velazquez said in the press conference afterward.

Tiz the Law stayed at a comfortable distance as jockey Manny Franco readied for a trademark surge on the stretch. To this point, that's where Tiz the Law separated himself. On this day, however, the favorite didn't have the speed to track down Authentic.

As he crossed the line, it handed a third Kentucky Derby win to Velazquez and a record-tying sixth to Baffert. The trainer now has 16 Triple Crown victories on his Hall of Fame resume.

"Very fortunate and blessed to be in this position," Baffert said.

While a second-place finish isn't what Tiz the Law's connections desired, the Belmont winner left nothing on the track.

"He gave me everything," Franco said, according to Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form.

Tim Wilkin of the Albany Times Union noted trainer Barclay Tagg said he doesn't see a reason to run Tiz the Law in both the Preakness Stakes and Breeders' Cup.

The late scratch of another Baffert trainee also drew attention. Thousand Words grew unsettled in the paddock and flipped, leading to his withdrawal. Fortunately, per Pat Forde of Yahoo, a veterinarian said Thousand Words is "absolutely fine."

Granted, Baffert said on NBC that assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes has a broken arm because of the incident.

Along with Thousand Words, King Guillermo and Finnick the Fierce had scratched earlier in their week. Their exits dropped the field to 15, the smallest at the Kentucky Derby in 22 years.

But that doesn't at all diminish the accomplishment of Authentic dethroning Tiz the Law.

