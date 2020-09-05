Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse Payout

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There will be no Triple Crown horse in 2020, Though Belmont Stakes-winner Tiz the Law made a strong push at the finish, Authentic managed to hold him off to win the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Far from a long shot, Authentic closed at 8-1 odds and was widely considered one of the top challengers to favorite Tiz the Law. Jockeyed by Hall of Famer Velazquez and trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic had won three of four races coming into Saturday.

This was the third Derby win for Velazquez and a record-tying sixth for Baffert.

Final Race Times and Payouts

1. Authentic (2:00:01 Unofficial) $1.86 million



2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths) $600,000



3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths) $300,000

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths) $150,000



5. Max Player (7 lengths) $90,000



6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)



16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Though this year's Derby didn't feature quite as much drama as last year's—when initial winner Maximum Security was disqualified, giving the win to Country House—there were plenty of storylines coming into the start.

Two horses, King Guillermo and Finnic the Fierce were scratched by the start of Saturday, with Art Collector being scratched earlier in the week. Another Baffert-trained horse, Thousand Words, was scratched right before the race after flipping in the paddock.

Baffert still had Authentic in the race, though, which proved to be all he needed to tie Ben Jones with his sixth Derby win. Baffert now owns 16 Triple Crown wins, the most of any trainer in history. Of course, Baffert deffered credit to Velazquez.

"That guy won it for me," he said on the NBC broadcast.

Tiz the Law finished a strong second, though that's probably of little consolation to trainer Barclay Tagg, jockey Manuel Franco or the many race fans who considered Tiz the Law a nearly unbeatable favorite.

"He's just so dominating that it's a breathtaking, wow sort of moment," NBC Sports' Randy Moss told Tom Pedulla of America's Best Racing earlier in the week. "I think he is a very, very good horse. And I think he's got an outstanding chance not only to win the Kentucky Derby but to sweep the Pandemic Triple Crown."

Obviously, Authentic and Co. had other plans.

Mr. Big News, a 46-1long shot, came in third, while 7-1 contender Honor A. P. finished fourth. Honor A. P. fell behind early but managed to make a late push toward the front of the pack.