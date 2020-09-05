Kentucky Derby 2020 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Authentic ended Tiz the Law's Triple Crown bid while making Kentucky Derby history for trainer Bob Baffert.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby champion won at Churchill Downs from the outside post position.

Jockey John Velazquez, who won his third Kentucky Derby, brought Authentic to the front of the field early and fended off a late surge from Tiz the Law to cross the finish line first.

Velazquez, Baffert and owners Spendthrift Farm will split a $1.86 million prize out of the $3 million purse for the Triple Crown race, which was run in September for the first time in 146 editions.

2020 Kentucky Derby Order of Finish

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer

1. Authentic (John Velazquez; Bob Baffert) ($1.86 million)

2. Tiz the Law (Manuel Franco; Barclay Tagg) ($600,000)

3. Mr. Big News (Gabriel Saez, W. Bret Calhoun) ($300,000)

4. Honor A. P. (Mike E. Smith; John Shirreff) ($150,000)

5. Max Player (Ricardo Santana Jr.; Steve Asmussen) ($90,000)

6. Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux; Peter Eurton)

7. Enforceable (Adam Beschizza; Mark Casse)

8. Ny Traffic (Paco Lopez, Saffie Joseph Jr.)

9. Necker Island (Miguel Mena; Chris Hartman)

10. Major Fed (James Graham; Greg Foley)

11. Sole Volante (Luca Panici; Patrick Biancone)

12. Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.; Dallas Stewart)

13. Money Moves (Javier Castellano, Todd Pletcher)

14. Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo; Dale Romans)

15. South Bend (Tyler Gaffalione; Bill Mott)

16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Betting Payout

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, Saturday's win was the sixth for Baffert as a trainer at the Kentucky Derby, which tied him with Ben Jones:

In total, Baffert owns 16 Triple Crown victories between the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, per ESPN:

The victory occurred in the middle of a tumultuous 2020 for Baffert and his horses. Nadal and Charlatan suffered injuries in the buildup to the Belmont Stakes and therefore were not entered into the Triple Crown hunt.

As the Kentucky Derby horses were moved from barn to paddock, Thousand Words appeared to be startled, fell and was scratched from Saturday's race because of medical concerns.

Velazquez ran an impressive race aboard Authentic, as he steered the horse the inside after a start that drifted him to the outside lanes.

Authentic was a commanding force early on and did not let many challenges faze him over the 1 1/4-mile competition.

Tiz the Law, who entered as the pre-race favorite, surged up to the right of Authentic and appeared ready to close out to win the race.

Instead, Authentic fended off the challenge from the New York-bred horse and captured Baffert's third Derby title in the last six years. Baffert also trained Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

With the adjusted Triple Crown schedule, Authentic will have one other chance to win a Triple Crown race at the Preakness Stakes October 3.

Honor A. P. did not challenge Authentic or Tiz the Law, but he rallied from a poor start to finish in fourth place.

That put all three of the horses valued lower than 10-1 on the odds board into winning positions for certain exotic bets.

The one surprise in the top four was Mr. Big News in third place. He started at 46-1 and finished in fifth and sixth in his previous two starts.

Max Player continued his decent run of form with a fifth-place finish. That placing put him in the prize money positions for his ownership, jockey and trainer.

Max Player is one of two horses to finish in the top five at both Triple Crown races along with Tiz the Law. Sole Volante, who took 11th Saturday, was the only other horse to compete in the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com.