Kentucky Derby 2020 Video Replay, Highlights and Recap of Authentic's Win

Authentic, an 8-1 underdog, pulled off a stunning upset over heavy pre-race favorite Tiz the Law en route to winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes in June and entered the Kentucky Derby as a 4-5 favorite, per to Horse Racing Nation, needed a victory at the Kentucky Derby to have a chance at becoming the third horse to win the Triple Crown since 2015 and the 14th in history.

That will not happen, as Authentic and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez ran a great race and held off Tiz the Law down the stretch.

The day featured a wave of emotions for Authentic trainer Bob Baffert. He came into the day with two horses in the field between Authentic and Thousand Words, but the latter horse was a late scratch after he reared up in the paddock:

After the race, Baffert revealed to NBC Sports that his longtime assistant, Jimmy Barnes, suffered a broken arm as a result of the incident.

Once the race started, Authentic took charge, with Tiz the Law doing all he could to overtake the eventual winner down the stretch.

That did not happen, though, as the Kentucky-bred horse won his home-state race. With the win, Baffert took home his sixth victory at the Kentucky Derby, tying Ben A. Jones for the all-time record.

This year's running was held without fans for the first time in the event's history because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also caused the Derby's four-month delay from its originally scheduled date of May 2.

Authentic has now won five of his six lifetime races, with his lone loss a second-place finish to Honor A.P. at the Santa Anita Derby in June.

The 2020 Triple Crown race season will end Oct. 3 at the Preakness Stakes.