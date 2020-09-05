Jose Altuve Placed on IL by Astros with Knee Injury Listed as Sprain

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Houston Astros will be without their star second baseman for the immediate future.

According to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, the Astros placed Jose Altuve on the injured list Saturday with a right knee sprain. The move was retroactive to Friday.

Altuve played in Houston's win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday but was replaced in the third inning.

Few players in baseball can match Altuve's resume.

The 30-year-old has an American League MVP Award, five Silver Slugger Awards, six All-Star selections, three batting titles, a Gold Glove Award and a World Series crown. He has more than struggled in the early going this year, though, and is slashing .224/.284/.322 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 35 games.

It is a far cry from his usual production, but he is still a key piece of the Houston lineup.

The Astros are 21-16, which is good enough for second place in the American League West. While they are in playoff position this year given the expanded postseason, they are also just two games behind the Oakland Athletics.

It will be difficult to make up that deficit without Altuve, but Houston can turn to Aledmys Diaz and Jack Mayfield at second base until he returns.