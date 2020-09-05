Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Ravens a 'Wild Card' to Sign Free-Agent DE to Contract

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens could be a "wild card" in the race to sign free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported Clowney is considering offers from the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints but that Baltimore "made a serious push a few weeks ago."

Based on multiple reports, the Saints appear to be making the strongest push to land the three-time Pro Bowler:

This saga has dragged on for so long that it's anybody's guess as to where Clowney signs. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported he also fired his agent, Bus Cook, for the second successive offseason.

Baltimore is presumably selling Clowney on the idea that playing on a Super Bowl contender—and possibly winning a title—with an elite defense could boost his value a year from now. Football Outsiders ranked the Ravens fifth in defensive efficiency. Imagine Clowney lining up at outside linebacker opposite 2019 Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.

Darrelle Revis won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2014. He then turned around and signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the New York Jets.

Money is the big question mark. Spotrac estimates the Ravens to have nearly $3.4 million in salary-cap space. That figure will climb upward slightly as Baltimore finalizes its 53-man roster, but coming close to his rumored $17 million contract demand is almost impossible.

The Saints are in a similar position, with only $3.7 million to spend. General manager Mickey Loomis has always found a way to move money around, though, to retain New Orleans' best players and bring in reinforcements.