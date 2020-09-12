Boston Scott, Corey Clement Fantasy Outlook After Miles Sanders Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Boston Scott is set to become the Philadelphia Eagles' lead ball-carrier for Sunday's season opener against the Washington Football Team, as regular starter Miles Sanders will reportedly miss the game.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sanders will not travel with the team to Washington because of a hamstring injury.

Scott, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, was stuck behind Sanders and Jordan Howard for much of 2019. He ran for 245 yards and five touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 204 yards. Those five TDs did little to boost his value in a fantasy context.

Howard's departure moved Scott up the pecking order. As a result, a number of fantasy managers have probably already added the former Louisiana Tech star as an insurance policy or with the idea he might become a consistent threat in the passing game.

Sanders' injury makes Scott a must-add given the scarcity of worthy running backs on the waiver wire. Waiting to see how the situation develops isn't a luxury managers have.

Corey Clement, on the other hand, should stay right where he is.

The former Wisconsin star had 580 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through his first two seasons before a shoulder injury limited him to four games in 2019.

There's no reason to believe a fantasy breakout is on the horizon for Clement.

When the Eagles had few offensive weapons late last season, especially at wide receiver, Scott was one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Most notably, he scored three touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the New York Giants to clinch a playoff spot.

With Sanders reportedly out Sunday, Scott should be deployed as an RB2 at worst, and he will have RB1 potential in the game.