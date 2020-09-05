Alshon Jeffery Trade Rumors: Eagles Shopping WR Before Roster Cuts Deadline

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to trade veteran wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their active roster to 53 players. McLane wrote that the odds of Jeffery getting dealt before then are slim because of his $9.9 million base salary for 2020 and his recovery from foot surgery.

Jeffery caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games in 2019. He had Lisfranc surgery in December, and the Eagles hoped he'd be healthy for this season.

The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported in February that Philadelphia was trying to move the 30-year-old pass-catcher, who "would welcome the change of scenery." Jeffery's agent, Tory Dandy, refuted the rumor.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman acknowledged in March that Jeffery's future was in question.

"Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon," Roseman said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. "Alshon's gotta get healthy. That's the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands. He knows what's being said about him. He understands that he has a lot to prove, and he's anxious to do that."

Jeffery has played a full season only three times over eight years, and he has never replicated the production of his 2013 Pro Bowl campaign. He registered 89 receptions for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns that season.

The 6'3", 218-pounder would help a number of teams, but McLane's point stands. General managers probably aren't desperate to commit $9 million-plus to Jeffery, especially since the Eagles' desire to offload him is clear.