Ranking the Top CFB RBs Set to Play This Fall

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

2019 Stats: 203 carries, 1,061 yards, 3 touchdowns; 27 receptions, 214 yards, 2 touchdowns

Weed out the leagues that aren't playing and the players who have opted out of this season and you're left with just two returning players who have rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two years: Clemson's Travis Etienne and Kansas' Pooka Williams Jr.

Etienne is the much more prolific of those two, accounting for 49 touchdowns since the beginning of 2018 compared to just 14 by Williams. But it's quite impressive for this Jayhawks star to be in that two-man club with Etienne, considering Clemson's back got to play an additional four games (in a much better overall offense, no less) in each season.

Williams has been hit or miss for the Jayhawks, which is why he's relatively low on the list.

When he's on, kick back and enjoy the show. He ran for 252 yards against Oklahoma in the next-to-last game of his freshman season and put up another 137 yards against the Sooners this past year. Similarly, he has twice thrived against Texas, rushing for more than 100 yards in each battle with the Longhorns.

In those four games against two of the best teams in the league, he has averaged 189.3 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns. For the sake of comparison, all-purpose phenom Christian McCaffrey averaged 190.3 yards from scrimmage during his remarkable sophomore campaign.

But in 13 of his last 20 games, Williams has been held below 100 rushing yards. That includes a dreadful 26-yard performance against Oklahoma State last November and a combined total of 45 rushing yards in two career games against TCU. (He did have 10 receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns against the Horned Frogs, though, so they weren't total duds.) Kansas State and West Virginia also held Williams in check in both years.

Perhaps he'll be more consistently dominant in year No. 2 under Les Miles. He certainly possesses the talent to be one of the best in the business.