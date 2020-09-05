Authentic Holds off Tiz the Law Down Stretch to Win 2020 Kentucky Derby in Upset

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Authentic played the role of spoiler, holding off a late charge by Tiz the Law to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Authentic led for the bulk of the race, with Tiz the Law running comfortably around fourth. It was the same strategy Manny Franco deployed to great success in the Belmont Stakes. He held something back before letting Tiz the Law loose with the finish line in sight.

Franco began pushing the colt as the horses rounded the far turn, turning the Derby into a head-to-head battle between Authentic on the inside and Tiz the Law on the outside.

Unlike in the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law's finishing kick wasn't enough. Every time he appeared to be gaining ground, Authentic and jockey John Velazquez maintained their hold on the lead.

2020 Kentucky Derby Order of Finish

1. Authentic

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths)

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths)

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths)

5. Max Player (7 lengths)

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)



16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Authentic crossed the line in 2:00.61, which MLive.com's David Mayo noted was the third-fastest time since Secretariat's Derby win in 1973.

This is the sixth time a Bob Baffert-trained horse captured the Run for the Roses, tying the all-time record.

While Tiz the Law seemingly had the talent necessary to be the 14th-ever Triple Crown winner, his efforts will largely be lost to history now.

The event is traditionally on the first Saturday in May but was postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Track officials also significantly limited the capacity to adhere to local guidelines and social-distancing standards.

As a result, the 2020 installment didn't match the spectacle of previous editions.

Tiz the Law entered as the 3-5 favorite. He had been riding a four-race winning streak, which included his commanding performance down the final stretch of the Belmont Stakes.

Any fears about the colt's suitability at 1¼ miles were put to bed when he held off Caracaro to take the Travers Stakes in August.

Art Collector's foot injury also removed a strong contender from the Derby field before Thousand Words was a late scratch Saturday, allowing Tiz the Law to further cement status as the odds-on candidate to win.

Still, he was running against history. No horse who drew the No. 17 post prevailed in the Kentucky Derby over 41 events. The close proximity of Honor A. P. and Authentic, who started in the No. 16 and 18 gates, respectively, didn't make Tiz the Law's task any easier.

The focus now shifts to the Preakness Stakes, which was bumped back to Oct. 3 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.