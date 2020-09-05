J.J. Watt: Deshaun Watson's $160M Texans Contract 'A Very Well-Deserved Payday'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt celebrated the four-year contract extension signed by teammate Deshaun Watson on Saturday by calling it a "very well-deserved payday."

Aaron Wilson and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the extension has a $160 million base value. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted David Mulugheta, Watson's agent, confirmed it can reach $177.5 million and features $111 million in guaranteed money.

The extension, which will be tacked on to the two remaining years on the quarterback's rookie deal, keeps him with the Texans through the 2025 NFL season.

Watson and Watt give Houston one of the league's best offensive-defensive tandems.

The 24-year-old Clemson product is coming off a strong 2019 season that saw him complete 67.3 percent of his throws for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games. He added 413 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground en route to his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.

He ranks sixth among NFL quarterbacks in passer rating (101.0) since the Texans selected him with the 12th pick in 2017, per Pro Football Reference.

Watson, Watt and Co. kick off the 2020 campaign Thursday when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes, who signed a record-setting 10-year, $450 million extension in the offseason, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.