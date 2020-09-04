PUBG PCS2 Grand Finals 2020: Shoot to Kill's Top Plays, Prize Money

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Despite the top-ranked Soniqs Esports leading the pack for much of the PUBG Continental Series, Shoot To Kill made an emphatic surge up the standings and have officially put the North American leaders on alert.

At the end of Day 3, STK sat at No. 3 in the standings behind Oath and Soniqs Esports. Following a "Chicken Dinner" Match 4 victory at the end of Day 4, STK have risen to No. 2 and more deeply embedded themselves in the collective consciousness of PUBG players and fans.

While Soniqs still reigns supreme, STK's resurgence is worthy of recognition. In Match 4, they coupled 13 kills points with first place's 10 placement points for a grand sum of 23, a whopping 13 points higher than the second-best team in the match. That success brought their overall PCS2 score total to 142, based on 54 placement points and 88 kills.

Fittingly, aLOW continued paving STK's path to glory. He utilized impressive accuracy at range to pin down the final opponent standing behind a car, allowing his teammate to knock them with a Molotov Cocktail.

In Match 4, aLOW had the most kills with a hefty six (more than some teams had in total), while he and luke12 were second and third in damage among all players, respectively. This continues a run of high-damage success from luke12, who is now among the top five North Americans in PCS2 overall damage dealt.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With just one week left of PCS2 play, STK still have a ways to go to overtake the top spot, but they're gaining momentum at exactly the right time. Soniqs remains ahead of them with 178 points, thanks to three of their players being in the top five for kills across the NA PCS2 and two being among the top five in damage.

The field is competitive though, as Oath sit at No. 3 with 128, Any Trolls in Chat are at No. 4 with 122 and Zenith Esports are at No. 5 with 122 as well. Impressively, Any Trolls' Marcelek could be the player of the series thus far, as he is No. 1 in kills and No. 2 in damage thus far.

The PUBG PCS2 NA tournament should wrap up next week, as two days of matches on September 10 and 11 are scheduled and a prize pool of $200,000 is on the line. Finding their team balance and finally notching a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, STK is looking to cash out.