Josh Rosen Reportedly Will Be Released by Dolphins amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly release quarterback Josh Rosen after they were unable to find a trading partner, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He started 13 games and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Cardinals struggled en route to a 3-13 record, the worst in the NFL.

Rosen certainly wasn't the reason for the team's lost season, as both sides of the ball struggled. Arizona finished last in scoring and seventh-last in points allowed.

Rosen also took 45 sacks in his 13 games during a tumultuous year for the offense that saw the firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy midway through the season.

During the 2019 offseason, the Cardinals fired head coach Steve Wilks after just one season and hired Kliff Kingsbury, formerly of Texas Tech. Arizona ushered in this new era by making a change at quarterback and picking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall selection in the 2019 draft.

With that move, the Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins, who dealt a second-round pick.

Rosen joined a rebuilding Dolphins team starting from scratch under first-year head coach Brian Flores. He started three games for Miami, completing 53.2 percent of his passes for a touchdown and five interceptions.

Like Arizona, Miami struggled mightily through the year, starting the season 0-7. The Dolphins did finish 5-4 to go 5-11 for the year, but they were led by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for much of that time.

With the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, all but ending Rosen's tenure with the team as Miami looked toward the ex-Crimson Tide star as their franchise signal-caller.

Now Rosen will be looking for his third NFL team in as many seasons.

It's unclear where that may be with the 2020 campaign set to begin on Thursday, but cutdown day on Saturday could lead to an opening as a backup somewhere for Rosen, who was under consideration as the No. 1 overall pick (and top overall QB) in the 2018 NFL draft by some pundits.

Rosen, a former UCLA star, completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in three seasons with the Bruins.