Kentucky Oaks Results 2020: Shedaresthedevil Holds off Favorite Gamine to Win

Shedaresthedevil surged ahead of favorite Gamine and held off Swiss Skydiver to capture the 2020 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs.

Gamine was 3-5 to win and was appearing to live up to the hype as she led for the bulk of the race. Once the pace quickened down the final stretch, she began losing steam, though. That opened the door for Shedaresthedevil on the outside, and jockey Florent Geroux guided her to victory.

WDRB's Chris Turner provided the race payouts:

Shedaresthedevil: Win ($32.30); Place ($8.40); Show ($3.80)

Swiss Skydiver: Place ($3.80); Show ($2.60)

Gamine: Show ($2.40)

Gamine's inability to turn on the jets in the critical moment was a surprise. Although she was racing from the lead for the majority of the event, jockey John Velazquez wasn't setting a blistering pace. He was smartly conserving her energy a bit knowing the speed would quicken around the final turn.

Gamine had never competed in an event at this distance, though, and 1⅛ miles proved to be too much.

The narrative shouldn't be that Gamine lost the race. Shedaresthedevil vastly outperformed expectations and prevailed in convincing fashion. The filly had two wins in graded stakes races but was similarly untested at nine furlongs. That lack of experience wasn't an issue as she clocked the fastest run (1:48.28) in Kentucky Oaks history to write her name in the record book.

Tyler Gaffalione attempted to push Swiss Skydiver as hard as he could, but it was for naught as overtaking Shedaresthedevil was out of the question. Geroux wasn't to be denied his second trip to the winner's circle in the Oaks.

Barclay Tagg and Manny Franco will hope Friday doesn't serve as an omen for the Kentucky Derby.

Tiz the Law, despite drawing the 17th post, is heavily favored after winning his last four races, including the Belmont Stakes in June. The 2020 Kentucky Oaks was a prime example that none of that counts once the gates open.

Geroux will have the chance to make it a Churchill Downs double as he will be riding Thousand Words in the Run for the Roses. Trainer Bob Baffert will probably be happy to have the Frenchman on his side for Saturday.