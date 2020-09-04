Cowboys' Updated Defensive Depth Chart After Randy Gregory's Reinstatement

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Randy Gregory's NFL reinstatement could count as the first win of the season for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater, Gregory won't be allowed to practice until Oct. 5 or make his debut until after Week 6 at the earliest. His return should still give Cowboys fans a reason to rejoice.

When the defensive end last took the field in 2018 he recorded 25 combined tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games with just one start. Now two years later and still just 27 years old, the Nebraska alum adds another layer of depth to an already stacked defensive unit.

Here's a look at where Gregory slots into the depth chart:

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart

LDE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Bradlee Anae

LDT: Antwaun Woods, Neville Gallimore

RDT: Dontari Poe, Trysten Hill, Justin Hamilton

RDE: Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith, Tyrone Crawford

WLB: Jaylon Smith, Joe Thomas

MLB: Leighton Vander Esch, Justin March

SLB: Sean Lee, Luke Gifford

LCB: Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis

SS: Darian Thompson, Donovan Wilson

FS: Xavier Woods, Daryl Worley

RCB: Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown

DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen were always going to slot in as the starting defensive ends as long as they remained healthy. The two Pro Bowlers give Dallas a stacked defensive line, but that doesn't mean Gregory won't be called upon often.

In 2018, Pro Football Reference recorded Gregory on the field for 45 percent of the Cowboys defensive snaps (457 plays), and that could be a solid benchmark for the 2020 season.

After finishing last season with the top offense in the NFL, Dallas may be on the way to doing the same on the other side of the ball. As far as the team's depth is concerned, there's more than enough talent on the roster to keep players fresh and rested throughout the season.

Gregory may not play a staring role in every game, but his presence alone should pay large dividends for the Cowboys going forward.