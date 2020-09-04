Vikings' Yannick Ngakoue Says He's Excited for Fresh Start After Jaguars Trade

Ngakoue won't need to focus on his finances during the season, either. Because he didn't agree to a new deal before the July 15 deadline, Minnesota can't even negotiate with Ngakoue until next offseason.

That isn't weighing on him much at this point.

"I haven't really thought about a long-term deal or anything like that. The only thing that's been on my mind is getting acclimated and adjusted to the new playbook. It's a different scheme from what I've ran in Jacksonville. Just getting all those things locked in my mind so I can be ready for Week 1 and help this team as much as I can."

Ngakoue's first practice with the Vikings was Thursday, and he's working as quickly as he can to integrate himself into their scheme. Despite the layoff, the 25-year-old said he was surprised at how good he felt on the field.

"[Thursday] was my first practice, and for it to be full pads, for me to still feel like I'm still in shape, just knocking a little bit of the rust off, I feel like that's a blessing. So eight, nine days from now, being with [co-defensive coordinator Andre] Patterson, I know he'll get me groomed up enough to the point where I should be able to hopefully make some plays for these guys."

That's what the Vikings are counting on, and it's why they traded a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick for his expiring contract.

The Maryland product tallied 41 combined tackles, eight sacks, six pass deflections, four fumbles and one interception last season. If he can put up similar numbers in 2020, those impending contract talks will get a lot easier for him.