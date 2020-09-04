Gio Urshela Placed on Yankees' 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees, who will be without third baseman Gio Urshela because of an elbow injury.

The team announced Friday that Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone spur in his right elbow.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Urshela was diagnosed with bone spurs prior to an Aug. 28 doubleheader against the New York Mets.

“He is day to day and actually felt he could play (Friday)," Boone said at the time. “I’ll probably try and stay away from him (Friday) and see where we are at (Saturday). Don’t think it is a long-term thing but he is probably going to need a day (off) at least.’’

Urshela returned to the lineup Aug. 30 and played each of the past six games. The 28-year-old went 6-for-11 with two doubles and two walks in the past three games.

Injuries have been a defining part of the 2020 season for the Yankees. Urshela joins Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton on the 10-day IL right now.

Since starting the season 16-6, the Yankees have lost 10 of their last 14 games. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by five games in the American League East and are currently the No. 6 seed in the AL playoff race.

Urshela is hitting .272/.358/.515 with six homers and 23 RBI in 31 games this season.