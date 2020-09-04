Alabama HS Football Game Postponed over Racist Social Media Posts

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Officials from Huntsville City Schools in Alabama postponed a high school football game between Grissom High School and Huntsville High School after students posted racist messages in the buildup to the rivalry clash.

USA Today's Analis Bailey shared a statement from Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley:

"I was made aware of instances of inappropriate social media posts created and shared by several students. These posts turned racially motivated and violent images into 'rivalry material.' The students involved in this incident trivialized racism and violence. Huntsville City Schools does not tolerate or condone racism or violence, and frankly, I expect better of our students."

Josh Moon of the Alabama Political Reporter described some of the posts:

"In one, a photo from the scene in which George Floyd was allegedly murdered by Minneapolis, Huntsville was portrayed as the officer and Grissom as Floyd, lying on the ground.

"There were also screenshots of students' replies to the memes, which included threats of violence back and forth."

AL.com's Dennis Victory and Ben Thomas provided Finley's full letter to parents. She explained the students who posted the racist messages "will be punished according to our Behavioral Learning Guide" but wouldn't disclose the nature of the punishments.

Finley added she moved to postpone the event for reasons of student safety.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but pushed back to Sept. 24, which was an open date for both teams.