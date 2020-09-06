Ranking the 10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2020-21 Offseason

0 of 10

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The stretch run of the 2020 MLB season should provide ample drama, as clubs jockey for position in the expanded 16-team playoff field and push toward a wild October.

While we wait for that action to unfold, let's gaze ahead at the upcoming offseason and rank the 10 stars who are most likely to be traded.

Rankings as subjective but are based on credible rumors about the player's potential availability, his contract status and his team's needs and payroll situation. We'll rate each player's chances of being dealt on a scale of "low," "medium" or "high."

Not all of these guys will necessarily swap laundry before the 2021 campaign commences, but any of them could. And if they do, it will measurably shift baseball's balance of power.