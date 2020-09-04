Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Examining Lines, Payouts for Field at Churchill Downs

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiz the Law is two victories away from horse racing immortality, and he will look to take the next step Saturday.

The primary storyline of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is shaping up to be whether any horse can outlast Tiz the Law, especially with multiple presumed challengers dropping out.

With that in mind, here is a look at the latest odds going into what is usually the first leg of the Triple Crown. It is the second this year, though, thanks to delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tiz the Law is striving to build on his Belmont victory.

The lineups and odds are per the Kentucky Derby's official website, as of Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Finnick the Fierce (35-1)

Max Player (14-1)

Enforceable (24-1)

Storm the Court (26-1)

Major Fed (25-1)

Money Moves (14-1)

South Bend (35-1)

Mr. Big News (48-1)

Thousand Words (10-1)

Necker Island (542-1)

Sole Volante (28-1)

Attachment Rate (48-1)

Winning Impression (51-1)

Ny Traffic (19-1)

Honor A. P. (7-1)

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Authentic (8-1)

According to the Kentucky Derby's website, the purse for this year's event is $3 million. Here is a look at the payouts:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

First: $1.86 million

Second: $600,000

Third: $300,000

Fourth: $150,000

Fifth: $90,000

It would be a surprise if anyone but Tiz the Law's team, which includes trainer Barclay Tagg and jockey Manuel Franco, took home that first-place prize.

Yes, he has to start on the outside from the No. 17 gate. That means he will need to get out to a relatively quick start so he does not have to make up too much ground coming from the outside, but he demonstrated the speed to do just that at the Belmont.

The Belmont performance was also far from a one-race fluke, as Tiz the Law won the Runhappy Travers Stakes, Florida Derby, Holy Bull Stakes and Champagne Stakes.

Tiz the Law also won't be facing nearly as difficult of a field as once expected.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported King Guillermo was scratched from the race because of a fever.

"To race in a race like the Derby, we need him at 100 percent," trainer Juan Carlos Avila said. "We aren't going to be able to demonstrate how good he is like this. We are going to have plenty of time to show his quality. He's going to be a great horse, and everybody knows we have to take care of the horse first."

King Guillermo isn't the only challenger who will not compete, as Art Collector will not participate because of an injury. Art Collector has won five straight races and figured to be one of the top competitors on Saturday.

It may be up to Authentic or Honor A. P. to provide a meaningful challenge to Tiz the Law, and they will also both be near the outside.

If the race goes as expected, the Preakness will be for a Triple Crown this year.