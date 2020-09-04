49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel to Be Activated off NFI List by Deadline After Injury

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly will be activated off the non-football injury list before Saturday's deadline, according to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury.

Samuel is recovering from surgery in June after breaking his foot.

"We're hoping to get both of those guys back next week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of Samuel and rookie Brandon Aiyuk, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Wide receiver Richie James came off the NFI list on Friday:

Samuel and Aiyuk are expected to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's top two options at wide receiver this year,

Samuel was seen doing sprinting workouts at practice last week. The Athletic's Matt Barrows called it "his most intense workout thus far with change-of-direction exercises, etc."

The 24-year-old flashed major potential in his 2019 rookie season, catching 57 passes for 802 yards and three scores. He's a versatile weapon, also rushing 14 times for 159 yards and another three touchdowns.

Getting him healthy and on the field is crucial for a Niners team that has been decimated by injuries at wideout this summer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Niners have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after coming up just short in 2019. Samuel taking a major leap in his sophomore campaign and providing Garoppolo with a dangerous threat on the outside is key to those aspirations coming to fruition.