Dodgers' Justin Turner Nominated for 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Justin Turner could become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win the Roberto Clemente Award since Clayton Kershaw in 2012.

The Dodgers nominated Turner for one of baseball's most prestigious accolades on Thursday, and he'll go up against 29 other candidates. Every baseball team in MLB submits one entry with the winner announced during the World Series.

The Roberto Clemente Award is handed out annually to the MLB player who "demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others," per MLB.

Since the award's inception in 1971, only Kershaw and Steve Garvey (1981) have won on behalf of the Dodgers.

Los Angeles' MLB.com reporter Ken Gurnick explained why the Dodgers nominated Turner:

"Justin and wife Kourtney worked to support small businesses while providing hot meals those in need. From mid-March through June, the Turners would select a restaurant and order thousands of meals to be delivered to the Los Angeles Dream Center, which fed over 12,000 individuals a day at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Turners served at the drive-through food distribution and donated an estimated 900,000 meals during the 82-day effort, culminating with the Dream Center naming their food bank The Justin & Kourtney Turner Food Bank.

"In addition, Justin donated several meals per week to the doctors, nurses and staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), where Justin, Kourtney and the Justin Turner Foundation have been added to the “Spotlight Wall” in recognition of their philanthropic efforts. They were Honorary Hosts for their Walk and Play LA event for the past two years, helping to raise critical funds for the hospital. They also hosted CHLA’s Winter Wonderland during the holidays, creating a festive carnival for hundreds of patients."

Even before the pandemic, Turner has made himself a presence at Cedars Sinai Hospital and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. He also sits on the board of UCLA Health’s Operation Mend, providing physical and mental support for wounded veterans.

The Dodgers' third baseman also hosts an annual golf tournament to support homeless veterans and children battling various illnesses.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco won the award in 2019, following the likes of Yadier Molina, Anthony Rizzo, Curtis Granderson and Andrew McCutchen before him.