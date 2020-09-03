Deshaun Watson Rumors: New Texans Contract Likely Comparable to Rodgers, Wilson

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Houston Texans may have moved on from one player who was seemingly a franchise cornerstone when they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they are reportedly looking to keep another for the foreseeable future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Houston is "working hard" to sign quarterback Deshaun Watson to a new contract extension that will "likely to be more in line with Russell Wilson's or Aaron Rodgers' deal as opposed to that of #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes."

In April 2019, Rapoport reported the Seattle Seahawks signed Wilson to a four-year, $140 million extension with $107 million in guarantees and a $65 million signing bonus. Rapoport also reported on Rodgers' extension in Aug. 2018, noting it was for four years and $134 million with more than $80 million of it coming in the first year.

As for Mahomes, he signed an extension this offseason and is playing on a 10-year, $450 million contract that will keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 campaign.

While Watson will apparently not be receiving Mahomes-like money, he is still in line for a head-turning deal given those numbers. His current contract runs through 2021 and pays him just less than $1.2 million in base salary in 2020.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft was a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three years in the league and led the Texans to the playoffs the last two seasons.

In 2019, he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 413 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as a dual-threat playmaker.

What's more, he is yet to turn 25 years old (Sept. 14) and is primed to be a franchise building block for seasons to come.

The Texans are apparently looking to make sure that remains the case with a new deal.