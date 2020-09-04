Kentucky Derby Entries 2020: Horse Names, Post Positions, Vegas Odds and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

When picking the Kentucky Derby purely for entertainment purposes, perhaps the most enjoyable way to decide on a winner is a horse's name.

Creativity abounds in horse racing because people draw inspiration from, well, everywhere. And with 17 horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby field, one name is bound to draw your attention and become your personal favorite in the Run for the Roses.

Since gambling is a popular part of horse racing—and especially in Triple Crown races—odds are included as well.

But there's no shame in browsing the list and rooting for a longshot solely based on a horse's name.

Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds from Kentucky Derby.

Recent News

Changes to the field are both unsurprising and unfortunate.

Thursday, trainer Juan Carlos Avila announced King Guillermo had a fever and is not going to race in the Kentucky Derby.

"To race in a race like the Derby we need him at 100 percent," Avila said in a release. "We aren't going to be able to demonstrate how good he is like this. I think we are going to have plenty of time to show his quality. He's going to be a great horse and everybody knows we have to take care of the horse first."

Avila noted the plan is to return for the Preakness Stakes in a month, but King Guillermo's scratch drops the field to 17.

What hasn't changed, though, is the biggest contenders lining up next to each other on the outside.

Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law drew post 17. To his left and right, respectively, are top challengers Honor A. P. and Authentic.

Immediately left of Honor A. P. is Ny Traffic, who along with Thousand Words are the only other horses with odds better than 30-1. While most attention will be on Tiz the Law, Honor A. P. and Authentic—and deservedly so—Ny Traffic has performed well lately.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Since running third at the Risen Star Stakes in February, Ny Traffic has three consecutive second-place finishes.

"Blinkers seem to have really taken him to a new aspect," trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said in a release. "He's more steady in his races, more focused. He's been on the improve. All we need is one more improvement from him and he's going to be a horse that is going to make a name for himself Saturday."

Ny Traffic's chance to show that improvement will arrive when the gates fly open at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

"There are three or four horses that are better than us on paper," Joseph said, per the Paulick Report. "But we just have to be the best on one day."

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.