Jets' Le'Veon Bell Says He Has a Good Relationship with Adam Gase Despite Rumors

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said Thursday he has a good relationship with head coach Adam Gase after he appeared to lash out at Gase on Twitter last week when Gase removed him from a scrimmage.

"I don't understand why everybody keeps trying to put me and Gase against each other," Bell said, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday. "We're not against each other. ... We actually like each other."

Bell added that last week's situation was a "miscommunication," per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"We had a great talk about better communication," he said.

