Scottie Pippen Fires Back at Richard Jefferson After Giannis Comparison

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Versatility was among Scottie Pippen's many strengths on the basketball court, and he's a multifaceted threat on social media too.

Pippen seamlessly praised Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo while shading Richard Jefferson in the same tweet Thursday after the latter criticized the former Bulls standout:

The Bucks trail the Miami Heat 2-0 in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs following a 116-114 defeat Wednesday. Jefferson appeared to be making the point that Antetokounmpo can't be the No. 1 option on a championship team.

Pippen did a pretty good job of critiquing that argument, and one could question why Pippen continues to be an avatar for a player who's not good enough to lead a team on his own. Sure, Michael Jordan was the clear go-to star during the Chicago Bulls' dynasty, but those six titles probably don't happen without Pippen.

Not to mention, people questioned whether the Bulls could win a title while building around Jordan before they got over the hump in 1991.

Imagine the state of the social media discourse following the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals.

The moral of the story is observers should be careful about the hot takes they lob toward Antetokounmpo, a player who's likely to collect two MVPs before he turns 26.