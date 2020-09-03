Kentucky Derby 2020: Odds, Pedigree, Jockey Info for Favorites and More Horses

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiz the Law holds plenty of advantages over the horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby field, but the one that is not significant is jockey experience.

Before winning the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law's jockey Manuel Franco had not captured one of the three major American horse racing titles.

Even though he has one to his name now, Franco is far from the most experienced rider in the 18-horse field.

Tiz the Law's two biggest rivals have two of the most successful jockeys in the field, both of whom have multiple Kentucky Derby titles.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jockey Info and Pedigree

The 25-year-old Franco has achieved the biggest wins of his career aboard Tiz the Law.

The jockey-horse combination won the Florida Derby and Holy Bull Stakes together, as well as the Belmont Stakes in June.

Tiz the Law is sandwiched between Honor A. P. and Authentic in the starting grid. Tiz the Law is assigned to Post 17, while Honor A. P. is in Post 16 and Authentic will begin from Post 18.

Honor A. P. will be ridden by Mike E. Smith, who won the Triple Crown with Justify in 2018. He also captured the 2005 Kentucky Derby aboard Giacomo.

John Velazquez will saddle Authentic. He has wins at Churchill Downs in 2011 and 2017 with Animal Kingdom and Always Dreaming.

Authentic is one of two entries trained by Bob Baffert, who has produced two of the last five Kentucky Derby champions and the last two Triple Crown winners.

Baffert's other horse in the field, Thousand Words, is one of the many long shots that will be lumped together on the inside and middle of the pack.

Baffert is the only trainer who has brought multiple horses to the field. Notable trainers Todd Pletcher, Barclay Tagg and Bill Mott have one entry each.

Tagg is looking for his second Kentucky Derby win with Tiz the Law. His last triumph at Churchill Downs occurred in 2003 with Funny Cide.

Pletcher, who has trained a pair of Derby winners, brought long shot Money Moves to the race. Last year's winning trainer, Mott, also has a dark-horse candidate with South Bend.

While the trainers and jockeys have plenty of experience at the event, the horses obviously do not, and none of them have pedigree from previous Kentucky Derby winners.

The most notable pedigree belongs to Enforceable, who comes from Tapit's generational tree. The same line produced Tacitus, who took third at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com

