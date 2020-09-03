AEW, NXT See Ratings Bump with WWE, Dynamite Go-Home Show on Separate Nights

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With the NHL bumping NXT to Tuesday this week, the Wednesday Night Wars remained in a detente.

It appears that's a good thing for both programs.

A day after NXT's ratings were up to 849,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, AEW's Dynamite drew 928,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating for their go-home show ahead of Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, per Showbuzz Daily.

NXT's viewership increased by 25,000 fans week-over-week, thanks in large part to a card that featured a Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole Fatal 4-Way ironman match for the NXT Championship. Balor and Cole will wrestle on next week's show, also on a Tuesday, as the NHL and NBA playoffs continue intervening in wrestling's biggest rivalry.

This week's Dynamite largely did its job in building hype for All Out. MJF ended the show standing tall after he and Wardlow attacked Jon Moxley following the AEW champ's match with MJF's lawyer, Mark Sterling. Moxley's impending beatdown and then the match against Sterling were played for laughs throughout the night; the highlight may have been MJF threatening his lawyer in the first hour of the show or the MJF 2020 ring gear Sterling sported.

In any case, MJF continued establishing himself as the future of the business in this feud. The post-match beatdown was a level of brutality we've rarely seen from MJF, and the rubbing of Moxley's blood on himself was a nice touch—albeit not exactly advisable amid a pandemic.

The fissures in The Elite were the other main storyline that played out Wednesday night, as the fallout from Hangman Page's betrayal of the Young Bucks last week continued.

The Bucks wrestled as borderline heels in their victory alongside Jurassic Express against SCU and Private Party. While that victory managed to get the Bucks on the All Out card against the Express, they were clearly still in their feelings about Page—himself still playing out a deeply conflicted role that's hurting his partnership with Kenny Omega.

Here's to hoping All Out finally allows for a Bucks/Page heel turn that's been teased and then pulled back for months.