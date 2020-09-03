Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Top Picks, Updated Vegas Lines for 146th Race

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

At the 2020 Kentucky Derby, Tiz the Law has the chance to continue his quest to become a horse-racing legend. A victory in Louisville will mean he just needs to win the Preakness Stakes to earn the Triple Crown.

The Derby also provides an opportunity for sports bettors to gamble on one of the most anticipated events of the year.

With that in mind, here is a look at the updated lines for Saturday's race that will take place in Churchill Downs without any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup and odds are courtesy of the Kentucky Derby's official website, as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

Storm the Court (50-1)

Major Fed (50-1)

King Guillermo (20-1)

Money Moves (30-1)

South Bend (50-1)

Mr. Big News (50-1)

Thousand Words (15-1)

Necker Island (50-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Winning Impression (50-1)

Ny Traffic (20-1)

Honor A. P. (5-1)

Tiz the Law (3-5)

Authentic (8-1)

There are plenty of reasons to like Tiz the Law as the favorite heading into this race.

For one, he is coming off impressive wins at the Belmont in June and the Runhappy Travers Stakes in August. Throw in victories at the Florida Derby, Holy Bull Stakes and Champagne Stakes, and there is no wonder he is the decisive favorite.

His path to victory also got easier when it was revealed Art Collector will not compete because of an injury.

Art Collector was considered one of the primary challengers and would have been coming off five consecutive victories that dated back to 2019. Had he gotten off to a quick start out of the gates, Tiz the Law would have been hard-pressed to make up the difference.

It may not be completely smooth sailing for Tiz the Law, though, as he landed the No. 17 gate in Tuesday's draw.

Evan Hammonds of BloodHorse noted there has never been a Kentucky Derby winner to start from the 17th gate in the previous 145 runnings of the event.

Tiz the Law will also be fighting for outside positioning since Authentic, which could be one of the primary challengers, drew the No. 18 gate. It will be key for both to make sure they do not fall too far behind and be forced into a position where they have to make up ground quickly.

"I like it being on the outside," Barclay Tagg, trainer of Tiz the Law, said, per Hammonds. "I didn't particularly want to be out that far, but we have been. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him. It gives you a chance if you have any speed at all."

Tiz the Law has consistently proved he has plenty of speed.