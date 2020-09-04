2020 Kentucky Derby: Projecting Order of Finish and Payouts for Entire Field

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will tie the richest purse in the sport's history with a $3 million prize pool up for grabs.

Until 2019 the purse remained at $2 million guaranteed when the ante was upped by $1 million. That increased the payouts to the top three finishers with first place seeing a $62,000 jump, a $200,000 increase for second place and a $100,000 increase for third.

That's great news for Tiz the Law, Max Player and Authentic.

The trio of three year olds figure to finish at the front of the pack on Saturday when the rescheduled Derby kicks off. Tiz the Law enters as a massive favorite at 3-5 odds, per KentuckyDerby.com.

Here's a look at what the top five finishers will earn in the 2020 Run For The Roses:

2020 Kentucky Derby Payouts

First: $1.86 million

Second: $600,000

Third: $300,000

Fourth: $150,000

Fifth: $90,000

Projected Order of Finish

(Odds via KentuckyDerby.com)

1. Tiz the Law (3-5)

2. Ny Traffic (20-1)

3. Max Player (30-1)

4. Sole Volante (30-1)

5. Authentic (8-1)

6. Honor A. P. (5-1)

7. Thousand Words (15-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Winning Impression (50-1)

11. Attachment Rate (50-1)

12. King Guillermo (20-1)

13. Money Moves (30-1)

14. Necker Island (50-1)

15. Major Fed (50-1)

16. Storm the Court (50-1)

17. Enforceable (30-1)

18. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Tiz the Law is just too strong on a 1¼-mile track. He finished the Travers in nearly two minutes flat and should have no trouble repeating the feat at Churchill Downs.

The bigger question for bettors is who finishes behind him.

Authentic presents Bob Baffert's best chance at a Derby win this year, though his second entry, Thousand Words, provides a bit more juice at 15-1 (bet $100 to win $1,500). Ny Traffic and Max Player have also had a strong season and should be considered locks for a top eight finish.

The order is where things get tricky. Max Player has been fantastic of late, but not good enough to take down Tiz the Law. With his rival set to capture the second leg of the Triple Crown, perhaps he keeps pace long enough to place or show.

The biggest disappointment will come from Honor A.P.

Despite entering at 5-1 odds, Honor A.P. hasn't done much to show he's capable of pulling off an upset. The colt hasn't raced at 1¼. Without proving his stamina beforehand, it's a tough bet to take on Saturday.