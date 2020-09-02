Jon Moxley and the Real Winners and Losers of AEW Dynamite

0 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

The go-home show before a major pay-per-view event is a tricky bit of business, capable of befuddling even the most creative people in the industry. Not only do you have to fill two hours with entertaining television, but it's your last chance to focus people's attention on the event you want them to reach into their wallets just a few days later.

The question you have to ask after it is all over is a simple one—did anything fans saw make them more excited about paying actual money for a televised wrestling card?

I suspect, after Wednesday's Dynamite, that answer is almost certainly no.

But, even if it wasn't the greatest sales tool for the pay-per-view, Dynamite still had plenty of stellar moments. Unfortunately, there were just as many rocket ships that failed to launch.

We'll break it down together and you can tell me what you think in the comments.