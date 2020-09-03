Kentucky Derby 2020 Post Positions: Horses, Jockeys with Best, Worst Race Odds

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While millions of people will watch the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening, many viewers have little background in horse racing. Not only is the Run for the Roses a historic race, it's also become a cultural event.

Sometimes, the basic questions are most important.

These can range from which horse is the favorite and other contenders to long shots in the field and more. It might even be as simple as the names of the horses and jockeys.

We have all those answers for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled to run Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET.

Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Jockey: Martin Garcia

2. Max Player (30-1)

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

3. Enforceable (30-1)

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

5. Major Fed (50-1)

Jockey: James Graham

6. King Guillermo (20-1)

Jockey: Samy Camacho

7. Money Moves (30-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

8. South Bend (50-1)

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

11. Necker Island (50-1)

Jockey: Miguel Mena

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

Jockey: Luca Panici

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

Jockey: Joe Talamo

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

Jockey: Paco Lopez

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

Jockey: Mike Smith

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

Jockey: Manny Franco

18. Authentic (8-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Odds from Kentucky Derby



Kentucky Derby Favorites

Though it will be tempting to watch the horses breaking on the rail, the favorites are all on the opposite side.

In stalls 17, 18 and 19 will be Honor A. P., Tiz the Law and Authentic, respectively. Each of those horses has 8-1 odds or better, including the overwhelming favorite—Tiz the Law—at 3-5.

Tiz the Law cruised to a dominant win of nearly four lengths at the 2020 Belmont Stakes in June. And in early August, the Barclay Tagg-trained colt won the Travers Stakes. His only loss in seven career races happened at Churchill Downs last November, so a bit of redemption is available.

And optimism is understandably high.

"He's a different horse now," jockey Manny Franco said, per Ed McNamara of US Racing. "He's very mature, he's improving race by race, and I'm very happy with the way he's doing it. His mind is growing and he's doing everything the right way. He's ready for whatever happens."

If this Triple Crown pursuit ends Saturday, though, it's most likely because of the horses on his left and right.

Hall of Fame jockeys Mike E. Smith and John Velasquez are in the saddle for Honor A. P. and Authentic, respectively. Honor A. P. is to Tiz the Law's left, and Authentic is on the right.

Honor A. P. has finished first or second in five career races, including a win at the Santa Anita Derby in June. Authentic has four victories in five entries, most recently taking the Haskell Stakes after ending behind Honor A. P. at Santa Anita.

Kentucky Derby Long Shots

Every so often, a Kentucky Derby winner will emerge from an unexpected spot. Look no further than 2019 when Country House, which had 65-1 odds, pulled off a stunning upset when an objection resulted in Maximum Security being disqualified.

But that's a rare result.

Since 2000, per The Lines, only three winners have entered the Derby with odds worse than 20-1.

In fairness, this field is absolutely stacked with underdogs. Eight horses share 50-1 odds, and four others are at 30-1. That's already 12 of the 18 entrants in the Derby, so the volume alone suggests at least one will finish in the money (top four).

Among the 50-1 group, Major Fed and Attachment Rate are worth knowing.

Major Fed has a couple of second-place finishes in four stakes races, and Attachment Rate has ended no lower than fifth in five stakes races. While that's not enough to suggest either one is a definite contender to win, it's encouraging enough to believe they can compete for a top-four position.

