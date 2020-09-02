Video: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Joins Twitter at 92 Years Old

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast Vin Scully is now on social media after announcing his presence in a video Wednesday:

The 92-year-old added accounts for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and will soon have a YouTube page and website, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

While Twitter these days is often filled with arguments on a variety of topics, Scully said he wants to keep his focus on baseball and "nothing controversial."

"This is simply a meeting of friends, having some fun, talking about our favorite subject," he added.

Scully was in the Dodgers booth from 1950 to 2016 and has some of the biggest calls in sports history. After a few years without hearing his voice on a regular basis, fans now will get a chance to reconnect with the legend on social media.