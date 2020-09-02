Matt Nagy Suggests Bears Don't Have Interest in Leonard Fournette Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy suggested Wednesday the team doesn't have interest in free-agent running back Leonard Fournette despite a groin injury suffered by expected starter David Montgomery.

"We feel very comfortable with where we're at," Nagy told reporters. "We explore everything...but I'll just say we really like where we're at right now with our running back room."

Fournette cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

The 25-year-old LSU product is coming off a strong 2019 season with the Jags. He rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards on 265 carries (4.3 YPC) with three touchdowns in 15 games. He added 76 receptions, 18 more than his first two seasons combined (58), for 522 yards.

He scored 19 total touchdowns in 36 appearances for Jacksonville.

Fournette said the Jaguars' lack of recent success—they went 11-21 over the past two years—took a toll and changed the perception of how he was viewed.

"At the end of the day, I want to win, like, who doesn't want to win?" Fournette told reporters in August. "We came from a 2017 season with a team who was 10-6, we had talent all over the board and then for the next couple of years, we went down the drain."

He added: "I'm not no jerk, but when it comes to football and winning, I'm all in for that."

Chicago seemed like the ideal fit after Montgomery's injury, but it appears the 2017 first-round pick will ultimately land elsewhere. In turn, the team will move forward with Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall in the backfield, while wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson figures to get some carries, too.

The New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are among the other clubs who could benefit from adding a proven rusher to their backfield before the regular season gets underway next week.

Regardless of where Fournette ends up, it's unlikely he'll play the type of workhorse role he filled for Jacksonville over the past three years.