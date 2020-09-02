Report: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert 'Rebuilt' Relationship During NBA Restart

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have reportedly "rebuilt" their relationship since March, when both players tested positive for COVID-19 and Gobert issued an apology for his "careless" actions leading up to his diagnosis.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday sources close to the Jazz say the vibe between the franchise cornerstones has been "great" since the team entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, and their overall friendship is back in a "good place."

It's an important development as Utah heads into the offseason after a 80-78 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night. The Jazz led the series 3-1.

Both players are scheduled to become free agents after the 2020-21 season, with Mitchell potentially becoming a restricted free agent and Gobert an unrestricted free agent, which raised questions about whether the March drama could have led to an offseason trade of at least one of the team's key players.

Now it's possible the organization makes a "significant financial investment in both this offseason," per Mannix. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that Mitchell and the Jazz are expected to finalize an agreement on a max extension once free agency opens in October.

Mitchell and Gobert each played well against the Nuggets despite the first-round exit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The All-Star guard averaged 36.3 points, which leads all players so far in the postseason, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year averaged 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Mitchell told Haynes he's still confident in the team's future.

"I'm going to get right back to work," he said. "I'm not done. The Utah Jazz aren't done."

Being able to keep Mitchell and Gobert in place with March's problems seemingly a thing of the past is a major step toward Utah remaining a factor in the loaded Western Conference heading into next season. They are still a piece or two away from serious championship contention, though.