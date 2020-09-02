Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Picks, Dark-Horse Contenders and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Most of the focus surrounding the buildup to the Kentucky Derby will center on Triple Crown contender Tiz the Law.

The Belmont Stakes winner has been the dominant horse in a majority of his starts, and his current odds suggest that will continue Saturday.

But there is always the chance of a dark-horse contender spoiling the race for Tiz the Law and potential winners Honor A. P. and Authentic.

In 2019, Country House surged to the front of the field and won with 30-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. In fact, each of the top three horses from a year ago began the race with 10-1 odds or longer.

Horses with even longer odds have exceeded expectations in the last two years, as a 50-1 horse finished fourth in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

If everything goes to plan for some of the dark-horses in Saturday's field, we may see another top finisher.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Picks

1. Tiz the Law

2. Honor A. P.

3. Authentic

4. Ny Traffic

5. Max Player

Dark-Horse Contenders

Finnick the Fierce

The horse starting on the inside post may be able to make a decent run around the rail.

One of Finnick the Fierce's best performances came from an inside lane at the Arkansas Derby, where he finished third behind Nadal and King Guillermo.

Finnick the Fierce's trainer Rey Hernandez noted Saturday's starting position would not be an issue for the horse, per Bloodhorse.com's Evan Hammonds.

"Looking back, the best races that he's been running have been from the 1 position ... Especially with him going a mile and a quarter and that he comes from off the pace," Hernandez said. "I don't think it's any issue with the 1."

In the last five years, the horses starting from post No. 1 have not been too successful. Lookin at Lee's second-place finish in 2017 was the lone exception to that.

Finnick the Fierce does have the advantage of racing a few times at Churchill Downs in his career. His best finish in those races was second at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes in November, when he finished one place above Tiz the Law.

He also finished third and fourth in two allowance races at the track, but he is considered a long shot since he took seventh at the Blue Grass Stakes in his last start.

If Finnick the Fierce feels comfortable running on the inside, he may be able to sneak into the front of the field and challenge for a top position.

Winning Impression

Winning Impression does not have the pedigree to suggest he will be at the front of the field Saturday.

However, he could benefit from his starting position and the other horses around him to make a run at a high finishing spot.

Winning Impression starts out of post No. 14, which is two spots to the left of the line of favorites beginning with Honor A. P. in post No. 16.

If the 50-1 horse catches on to the early push made by Honor A. P., Tiz the Law and Authentic, he could ride their slipstream to the front.

That may be the best strategy for the dark-horse contender that took seventh in each of his last two starts.

Winning Impression showed some fight by earning fourth at the Arkansas Derby, and he likely has to recapture that form to parlay a strong start into a high finish.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com

