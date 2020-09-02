2020-21 College Basketball Season Reportedly Targeting Nov. 25 Start Date

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The oversight committees for men's and women's college basketball have reportedly agreed to propose a Nov. 25 target date for the start of the 2020-21 season.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported Wednesday that the proposal, which represents a two-week delay from the original Nov. 10 start date, will be sent to the Division I Council for a final vote.

