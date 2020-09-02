Kentucky Derby 2020: Latest Vegas Odds and Predictions After Post Positions Draw

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The horses have arrived at Churchill Downs, the post draw has taken place and the race is nearing. On Saturday, 18 horses will take part in the 2020 Kentucky Derby, one of the most unorthodox runnings in the event's long history.

Although this will be the 146th Kentucky Derby, it's not taking place at the same time as usual. Typically run on the first Saturday in May, this will be the first Derby to not take place in May since 1945. That's because the Run for the Roses was postponed four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order for the Triple Crown events also changed because of that. The Belmont Stakes still took place in June, as Tiz the Law ran to victory. Now, the Kentucky Derby is taking place Saturday, followed by the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law will now have the opportunity to win the Triple Crown in a different order than the 13 horses to previously accomplish the feat.

Here's a look at the full post lineup and current odds for the 18 horses in this year's race, followed by predictions for how the Derby will unfold.

Kentucky Derby Post Lineup, Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (20-1)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds obtained via Vegas Insider

Race Predictions

When the 2020 Kentucky Derby gets underway Saturday evening, fans are going to want to be watching the outside posts. That's because the three favorites—Tiz the Law, Honor A. P. and Authentic—will be starting next to each other in the Nos. 16-18 posts.

Because of that, don't be surprised if they quickly jump out to the front and help dictate the pace of the race. Tiz the Law may not be in front at first, but he shouldn't drop too far back as horses such as Honor A. P., Authentic and Ny Traffic (another contender with solid odds) could be among the early leaders.

Trainer Barclay Tagg may have been optimistic about Tiz the Law's chances no matter where he ended up in the post draw, though.

"I like it being on the outside," he said, according to Evan Hammonds of BloodHorse. "I didn't particularly want to be out that far, but we have been. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him. It gives you a chance if you have any speed at all."

While several strong contenders could be battling for the lead throughout the Derby, Honor A. P. could be in the lead around the midway point. Jockey Mike Smith is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner (including with Triple Crown champion Justify in 2018), and he knows what it takes to be successful in the race.

However, the prediction here is that Honor A. P. will be overtaken by Tiz the Law late. And although Honor A. P. will give it everything he has, Tiz the Law's strong closing abilities will help him surge ahead, extend his lead and end up as this year's Kentucky Derby winner.

That's how the colt was victorious at the Belmont, and it's how he'll get it done again at Churchill Downs.

"He never seems to do anything wrong," Tagg said, according to Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post. "He is not overly nervous, not excitable, doesn't beat himself. He loves to run, loves competition. He sees a horse, he just goes for it. He is a quality horse."

There's never been a horse to win from the No. 17 post at the Kentucky Derby, so Tiz the Law will make history by being the first to do so. However, he's been successful everywhere, as he's won six of his first seven career races, including the Belmont in June and the Travers Stakes last month.

Next, Tiz the Law will head to the Preakness on October 3 looking to become the third Triple Crown winner in six years.

Prediction: Tiz the Law passes Honor A. P. late, holds on for victory