Video: Chiefs Reveal Super Bowl 54 Rings Featuring 234 Diamonds, 20 Rubies

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs went all out for their Super Bowl LIV rings, which feature 234 diamonds and 20 rubies among other features, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Each player's name and number will appear on the individualized rings, which also pays homage to the Chiefs' last Super Bowl at the end of the 1969 NFL season.

The inside of the rings feature the Chiefs' playoff results leading to their second Lombardi trophy, including their 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The ring also contains touches honoring Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the team's fanbase, including the 142.2 record decibel rating that they reached to make Arrowhead Stadium the loudest venue in the world.

Super Bowl MVP and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is clearly a fan of the rings based off his reaction:

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to get a second set of Super Bowl rings beginning Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans to start the 2020 regular season.