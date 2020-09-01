WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch Among Cast for 'Rumble' Movie

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters in the upcoming animated film Rumble.

Per Angelique Jackson of Variety, the film stars Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank and Bridget Everett, among others. Stephen A. Smith also voices a wrestling analyst in the Paramount Pictures film, whose trailer dropped in February:

"In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion," a description of the film's concept reads on IMDb.

Reigns and Lynch have both appeared in movies in the past, although Rumble marks their first foray into an animated feature.

Reigns was in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and The Wrong Missy, which starred David Spade and Lauren Lapkus.

Lynch played Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Rumble is scheduled for a Jan. 29 release.