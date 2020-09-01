Report: Some Jaguars Players 'Got Tired' of Leonard Fournette Prior to Release

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, after just three seasons in Duval County on Monday.

Now Mark Long of the Associated Press reported on 1010 XL Radio that some of Fournette's ex-teammates wanted him out:

Regardless of the circumstances behind his sudden release, Fournette took the high road upon hearing the news, sending out this statement via social media:

His teammates were also reportedly surprised upon hearing about the cut news from Fournette himself, per running back Chris Thompson (h/t Hays Carlyon of 1010 XL Radio):

Jags head coach Doug Marrone told reporters that cutting Fournette was a football-related move (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com):

"Really just trying to take the team and put the best team together from what we've seen in our practices so, at the end of the day, I just felt that was the best decision for us as a team. I think it gives us the best opportunity with the skillsets that we have with the other players in there, I just thought that was the best for the team and doing it now. We exhausted all trade opportunities; we weren't able to get anything there so I just felt that now we can work on the team and the plan and get ourselves ready for the season."

Marrone said the Jaguars tried to deal Fournette but could not find any takers, even for late-round draft picks: "My question was, 'Can we get any value?' And we couldn't get any. Fifth, sixth, we couldn't get anything."

Fournette, a former LSU star, has gained 3,640 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 touchdowns in 36 games over his three-year career. He's gained 4.0 yards per carry and caught 134 passes for 1,009 yards.