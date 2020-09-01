Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins Likely to Have 'Significant Role' in Ravens Offense

Gail Burton/Associated Press

J.K. Dobbins might not open the season on top of the depth chart, but the Baltimore Ravens rookie could still be a factor on the field in 2020 and certainly in fantasy football leagues.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that while Mark Ingram is the starting running back, Dobbins will have "a significant role" this season, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The former Ohio State star was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and has already impressed the coaching staff.

"Confidence plus coachability plus talent, that's a pretty good combination and he's got all of that," Harbaugh added.

Baltimore had the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL last season, thanks mostly to Lamar Jackson but also the production of a deep group of running backs. Ingram had 1,018 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the way to his third Pro Bowl selection. Gus Edwards played well with 711 rushing yards on 5.3 per attempt. Even Justice Hill had 225 rushing yards and two scores.

With each player returning in 2020, snaps could be difficult to come by for the rookie.

Still, Dobbins had over 2,000 rushing yards last season at Ohio State and can be an elite player if given the opportunity. An injury to Ingram could make Dobbins an RB1 in this offense.

Even with everyone healthy, Dobbins should get plenty of snaps with the chance to play his way into flex consideration in most fantasy leagues.