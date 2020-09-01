Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Saints Open to Dealing RB Amid Contract Issues

David Grunfeld/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly "open to trading" star running back Alvin Kamara, according to Josina Anderson.

The rumor comes amid Kamara reportedly sitting out while seeking a new contract, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The fourth-year player has unexcused absences from training camp over at least three days.

Kamara is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has just a $2.4 million cap hit for 2020, which ranks 30th in the NFL among running backs, per Spotrac.

