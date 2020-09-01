The Rock Posts Photo with XFL Helmets on Instagram: 'I'm Humbled and Grateful'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part owner of the XFL and celebrated the fact with new decorations Tuesday:

"My XFL helmets arrived to my office and (holy s--t!) I'm humbled and grateful at how full circle life can sometimes be," he wrote in his Instagram post. "My dreams of playing in the NFL never came true, but now years later - I have the honor of buying an entire pro football league so the dreams of other players CAN COME TRUE."

The actor and former WWE star was part of a group that purchased the XFL in August for $15 million, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Other investors include Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale.

The league was restarted by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in 2020, but its first season back ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April, allowing new ownership to take over.

Per Seifert, Johnson and Co. are planning for the league to play games in 2021.