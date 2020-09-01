Oklahoma vs. Missouri State to Be Available on Pay-Per-View for $54.99

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

College football fans excited for the start of the season will have to fork out a lot of money to watch Missouri State vs. Oklahoma on Sept. 12.

Per SoonerSports.com, the game will be available for $54.99 through SoonerSports.tv and the SoonerSports apps.

On the one hand, a $54.99 price point is lower than a UFC pay-per-view ($64.99) or a major boxing match.

On the other hand, Missouri State is an FCS school that is being paid $600,000 to essentially serve as a warm-up game for the Sooners this season.

The Bears are the only non-conference game on Oklahoma's schedule. The Sooners will have the following week off before diving into Big 12 play against Kansas State.

College sports fans are among the most passionate and devoted people in the world. There may not be a limit to what they will pay for content. Oklahoma definitely seems to be putting that theory to the test with the start of the 2020 season.