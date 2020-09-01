NBA All-Star Questions Giannis' DPOY Win, Says He's Not a Lockdown Defender

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went for 40 in a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, players are beginning to question the credentials of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Defensive Player of the Year didn't match up against Butler, but that might say even more about Antetokounmpo.

An All-Star reportedly told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that Giannis is "not a lockdown defender who shuts down other stars," meaning he shouldn't have been named the league's top defender.

Antetokounmpo earned 75 of 100 first-place votes on his way to winning the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Award, well ahead of Anthony Davis in second place with 14 first-place votes.

Khris Middleton defended Butler in Monday's game and often handles top perimeter players, although Antetokounmpo still plays a vital defensive role for Milwaukee.

In addition to his 29.5 points per game, he averaged 13.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

The advanced stats also told a major part of the story as the forward led the NBA in defensive win shares (5.0), defensive box plus-minus (4.1) and defensive rating (97), per Basketball Reference.

Milwaukee had the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and the unit was better when Antetokounmpo was on the floor.

Though the anonymous player might have different criteria for Defensive Player of the Year, the selection was certainly justified.

It is now up to the Bucks to figure out how to slow Butler down for Game 2.